Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

4415 Vereda Luna Llena

4415 Vereda Luna Llena · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Vereda Luna Llena, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4415 Vereda Luna Llena Available 11/15/19 3 Bed, 3 Bath w/ Office in Highly Desired Carmel Valley/Torrey Hills!! - Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms plus an office. House sits in great location within The Cove at Torrey Hills. Quick access to 5, 805, and 56 freeways. Walk to open park across the street. Great schools. Nice backyard. Built in BBQ. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, minutes to Del Mar, Torrey Pines Golf Course and Beaches.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Upgraded cabinets and counters. All stainless steel appliances. Double Oven, Stove, Ref, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter tops, 2 Car Garage. Nice Deck off the Master Bedroom. Central Heat and A/C. Washer/Dryer Included. Patio with yard and Spa. 1 Pet okay on approval. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE3787792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Vereda Luna Llena have any available units?
4415 Vereda Luna Llena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Vereda Luna Llena have?
Some of 4415 Vereda Luna Llena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Vereda Luna Llena currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Vereda Luna Llena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Vereda Luna Llena pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Vereda Luna Llena is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Vereda Luna Llena offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Vereda Luna Llena offers parking.
Does 4415 Vereda Luna Llena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 Vereda Luna Llena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Vereda Luna Llena have a pool?
No, 4415 Vereda Luna Llena does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Vereda Luna Llena have accessible units?
No, 4415 Vereda Luna Llena does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Vereda Luna Llena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Vereda Luna Llena has units with dishwashers.
