in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

4415 Vereda Luna Llena Available 11/15/19 3 Bed, 3 Bath w/ Office in Highly Desired Carmel Valley/Torrey Hills!! - Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms plus an office. House sits in great location within The Cove at Torrey Hills. Quick access to 5, 805, and 56 freeways. Walk to open park across the street. Great schools. Nice backyard. Built in BBQ. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, minutes to Del Mar, Torrey Pines Golf Course and Beaches.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Upgraded cabinets and counters. All stainless steel appliances. Double Oven, Stove, Ref, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter tops, 2 Car Garage. Nice Deck off the Master Bedroom. Central Heat and A/C. Washer/Dryer Included. Patio with yard and Spa. 1 Pet okay on approval. No Smoking.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



