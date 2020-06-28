Amenities
4415 Vereda Luna Llena Available 11/15/19 3 Bed, 3 Bath w/ Office in Highly Desired Carmel Valley/Torrey Hills!! - Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms plus an office. House sits in great location within The Cove at Torrey Hills. Quick access to 5, 805, and 56 freeways. Walk to open park across the street. Great schools. Nice backyard. Built in BBQ. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, minutes to Del Mar, Torrey Pines Golf Course and Beaches.
KITCHEN FEATURES: Upgraded cabinets and counters. All stainless steel appliances. Double Oven, Stove, Ref, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter tops, 2 Car Garage. Nice Deck off the Master Bedroom. Central Heat and A/C. Washer/Dryer Included. Patio with yard and Spa. 1 Pet okay on approval. No Smoking.
Lease
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
(RLNE3787792)