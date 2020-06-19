All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4412 Via Amable
4412 Via Amable

4412 Via Amable · (858) 578-7284
Location

4412 Via Amable, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4412 Via Amable · Avail. Aug 8

$2,925

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4412 Via Amable Available 08/08/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Vista La Jolla UTC - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Pleas click on Vacancies and rental applications then click on property.

2 story townhome in the Vista La Jolla complex in UTC with 2 car attached garage. Downstairs features kitchen, dining area, living room and 1/2 bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white tile counters, white cabinets and tile flooring. Dining area attached to kitchen with ceiling fan, small wet bar and sliding glass door access to fully fenced rear patio. Living room features fireplace, laminate flooring and an additional sliding glass door with access to rear patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, all with vaulted ceilings, remodeled hall bath and master bathroom. Hall bath features dual vanity sinks with granite counters and tub/ shower combo. Master bedroom features walk in closet, private balcony and attached master bath with dual vanity, granite counters and stall shower. Full size washer and dryer located in attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and fridge are included in rents. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Walking distance to The Westfield University Towne Center Mall with numerous shops and eateries. Close to transportation and easy access to freeways. Trash and sewer included in rents. Owner prefers no pets.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3537696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Via Amable have any available units?
4412 Via Amable has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Via Amable have?
Some of 4412 Via Amable's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Via Amable currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Via Amable isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Via Amable pet-friendly?
No, 4412 Via Amable is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4412 Via Amable offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Via Amable does offer parking.
Does 4412 Via Amable have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4412 Via Amable offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Via Amable have a pool?
Yes, 4412 Via Amable has a pool.
Does 4412 Via Amable have accessible units?
No, 4412 Via Amable does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Via Amable have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Via Amable does not have units with dishwashers.
