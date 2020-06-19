Amenities

4412 Via Amable Available 08/08/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Vista La Jolla UTC - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Pleas click on Vacancies and rental applications then click on property.



2 story townhome in the Vista La Jolla complex in UTC with 2 car attached garage. Downstairs features kitchen, dining area, living room and 1/2 bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white tile counters, white cabinets and tile flooring. Dining area attached to kitchen with ceiling fan, small wet bar and sliding glass door access to fully fenced rear patio. Living room features fireplace, laminate flooring and an additional sliding glass door with access to rear patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, all with vaulted ceilings, remodeled hall bath and master bathroom. Hall bath features dual vanity sinks with granite counters and tub/ shower combo. Master bedroom features walk in closet, private balcony and attached master bath with dual vanity, granite counters and stall shower. Full size washer and dryer located in attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and fridge are included in rents. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Walking distance to The Westfield University Towne Center Mall with numerous shops and eateries. Close to transportation and easy access to freeways. Trash and sewer included in rents. Owner prefers no pets.



