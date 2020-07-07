All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

4410 Caminito Ocio

4410 Caminito Ocio · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Caminito Ocio, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Available 01/01/20 Tri Level : 3 bedroom / 3 Bath- 1900 sq. ft - Property Id: 117712

Use the link below (copy & paste into your browser) to check-out the property:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RgO0WP39JCF7ep16Wk33VqPYsaskWYxX

3BR, Very spacious, 1900 sq ft, Tri Level 3 bedroom and 3 bath townhouse in Mission Valley / Kensington Park Villas. In a private guard gated community with 2 pools and jacuzzi. Balcony overlooking the beautiful spacious patio...great for entertaining. 2 car garage and very high ceilings. Additional parking available outside of the garage as well. All stainless steal appliances and granite counter-tops throughout. 2 large living/ family rooms. Gas Fireplace. Also new carpets and wooden flooring have been recently installed and fitted throughout A must see and available NOW or ASAP.

Great for roommate situations or a family.

Caminito Ocio at Camino Del Rio South
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117712
Property Id 117712

(RLNE5367435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

