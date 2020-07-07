4410 Caminito Ocio

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available 01/01/20 Tri Level : 3 bedroom / 3 Bath- 1900 sq. ft - Property Id: 117712



Use the link below (copy & paste into your browser) to check-out the property:



https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RgO0WP39JCF7ep16Wk33VqPYsaskWYxX



3BR, Very spacious, 1900 sq ft, Tri Level 3 bedroom and 3 bath townhouse in Mission Valley / Kensington Park Villas. In a private guard gated community with 2 pools and jacuzzi. Balcony overlooking the beautiful spacious patio...great for entertaining. 2 car garage and very high ceilings. Additional parking available outside of the garage as well. All stainless steal appliances and granite counter-tops throughout. 2 large living/ family rooms. Gas Fireplace. Also new carpets and wooden flooring have been recently installed and fitted throughout A must see and available NOW or ASAP.



Great for roommate situations or a family.



Caminito Ocio at Camino Del Rio South

