4410 Caminito Ocio

Amenities
Available 01/01/20 Tri Level : 3 bedroom / 3 Bath- 1900 sq. ft - Property Id: 117712
Use the link below (copy & paste into your browser) to check-out the property:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RgO0WP39JCF7ep16Wk33VqPYsaskWYxX
3BR, Very spacious, 1900 sq ft, Tri Level 3 bedroom and 3 bath townhouse in Mission Valley / Kensington Park Villas. In a private guard gated community with 2 pools and jacuzzi. Balcony overlooking the beautiful spacious patio...great for entertaining. 2 car garage and very high ceilings. Additional parking available outside of the garage as well. All stainless steal appliances and granite counter-tops throughout. 2 large living/ family rooms. Gas Fireplace. Also new carpets and wooden flooring have been recently installed and fitted throughout A must see and available NOW or ASAP.
Great for roommate situations or a family.
Caminito Ocio at Camino Del Rio South
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117712
Property Id 117712
(RLNE5367435)