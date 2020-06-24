4408 Via Amable

Amenities

Master Bedroom in a 3br House - Available now. We have a large master bedroom available for rent within a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. You will have exclusive use to the master bedroom and master bathroom. Bedroom has it's own lock and key. Lots of closet space, vaulted ceilings, huge bathroom area. You will also have joint access with two other roommates to the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Street parking right next to to home. Washer/Dryer in unit. Shared utilities and WiFi : about $80-$85 per month per person. Lease will be to July 31 2020 (to sync with the existing tenants) and the renewable annually. No smoking, no pets, no storage in common areas. Double occupancy : $100 extra and double utilities. Email to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5114442)