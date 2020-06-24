All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4408 Via Amable.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4408 Via Amable
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

4408 Via Amable

4408 via Amable · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4408 via Amable, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Master Bedroom in a 3br House - Available now. We have a large master bedroom available for rent within a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. You will have exclusive use to the master bedroom and master bathroom. Bedroom has it's own lock and key. Lots of closet space, vaulted ceilings, huge bathroom area. You will also have joint access with two other roommates to the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Street parking right next to to home. Washer/Dryer in unit. Shared utilities and WiFi : about $80-$85 per month per person. Lease will be to July 31 2020 (to sync with the existing tenants) and the renewable annually. No smoking, no pets, no storage in common areas. Double occupancy : $100 extra and double utilities. Email to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Via Amable have any available units?
4408 Via Amable doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4408 Via Amable currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Via Amable is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Via Amable pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Via Amable is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4408 Via Amable offer parking?
No, 4408 Via Amable does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Via Amable have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4408 Via Amable offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Via Amable have a pool?
No, 4408 Via Amable does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Via Amable have accessible units?
No, 4408 Via Amable does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Via Amable have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Via Amable does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 Via Amable have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 Via Amable does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University