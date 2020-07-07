Amenities

4387 Illinois St #6 Available 04/07/19 Highly Upgraded 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo In North Park-Gated Complex - 2nd story, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in small gated complex of Villagio in North Park. Perfect North Park location with convenient walking distance to both University and Adams Avenues restaurants, coffee shops and breweries! This centrally located, highly upgraded end unit features crown molding throughout, laminate flooring in all rooms except bathroom which is tiled. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting with track lighting above. There is an additional dining area off of kitchen as well. Main living area is separated from the bedroom, bathroom and laundry closet by glass paneled pocket door allowing for more privacy. Bright master bedroom includes extra large wall closet. Bathroom features single vanity with linen cabinets and additional storage space. Separate room for tub/shower combo and toilet. Unit has A/C, ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room, electric heating and dual pane windows throughout. Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included. This gated complex also provides a quaint courtyard area complete with covered patio table. One dedicated off street parking spot is included. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Small dog under 25lbs will be considered. Additional deposit required for approved pet. No smoking. 1 year lease.



