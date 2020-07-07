All apartments in San Diego
4387 Illinois St #6

4387 Illinois St · No Longer Available
Location

4387 Illinois St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
pet friendly
4387 Illinois St #6 Available 04/07/19 Highly Upgraded 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo In North Park-Gated Complex - 2nd story, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in small gated complex of Villagio in North Park. Perfect North Park location with convenient walking distance to both University and Adams Avenues restaurants, coffee shops and breweries! This centrally located, highly upgraded end unit features crown molding throughout, laminate flooring in all rooms except bathroom which is tiled. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting with track lighting above. There is an additional dining area off of kitchen as well. Main living area is separated from the bedroom, bathroom and laundry closet by glass paneled pocket door allowing for more privacy. Bright master bedroom includes extra large wall closet. Bathroom features single vanity with linen cabinets and additional storage space. Separate room for tub/shower combo and toilet. Unit has A/C, ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room, electric heating and dual pane windows throughout. Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included. This gated complex also provides a quaint courtyard area complete with covered patio table. One dedicated off street parking spot is included. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Small dog under 25lbs will be considered. Additional deposit required for approved pet. No smoking. 1 year lease.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3504360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4387 Illinois St #6 have any available units?
4387 Illinois St #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4387 Illinois St #6 have?
Some of 4387 Illinois St #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4387 Illinois St #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4387 Illinois St #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4387 Illinois St #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4387 Illinois St #6 is pet friendly.
Does 4387 Illinois St #6 offer parking?
No, 4387 Illinois St #6 does not offer parking.
Does 4387 Illinois St #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4387 Illinois St #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4387 Illinois St #6 have a pool?
No, 4387 Illinois St #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4387 Illinois St #6 have accessible units?
No, 4387 Illinois St #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4387 Illinois St #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4387 Illinois St #6 has units with dishwashers.

