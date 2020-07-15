4367 Gila Ave.

Amenities

3 Bedroom Clairemont Home with Spacious Backyard! - This 1,141 sq ft single family home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a detached 2-car garage. The kitchen has been recently updated and has stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.The laundry room is conveniently attached to the kitchen, and includes a washer, dryer and additional storage space. The dining room opens up to the spacious, multi-level backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This property is located conveniently close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. No pets allowed at this property.

