Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4367 Gila Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4367 Gila Ave.

4367 Gila Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4367 Gila Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 Bedroom Clairemont Home with Spacious Backyard! - This 1,141 sq ft single family home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a detached 2-car garage. The kitchen has been recently updated and has stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.The laundry room is conveniently attached to the kitchen, and includes a washer, dryer and additional storage space. The dining room opens up to the spacious, multi-level backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This property is located conveniently close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. No pets allowed at this property.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4673438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4367 Gila Ave. have any available units?
4367 Gila Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4367 Gila Ave. have?
Some of 4367 Gila Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4367 Gila Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4367 Gila Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4367 Gila Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4367 Gila Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4367 Gila Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4367 Gila Ave. offers parking.
Does 4367 Gila Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4367 Gila Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4367 Gila Ave. have a pool?
No, 4367 Gila Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4367 Gila Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4367 Gila Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4367 Gila Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4367 Gila Ave. has units with dishwashers.
