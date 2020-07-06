4355 Nobel Dr

Amenities

Bright and airy townhome in a great location right across from the new vibrant UTC shopping center and near I-805 exit. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and more. The large 3 bedroom Townhome has high ceilings, living room fireplace, central heating. Tall and plentiful windows let in ample light. Kitchen island and a breakfast area make it a great space to start the morning. Kitchen is adjacent to the family room that opens onto a balcony. Front private patio with views of the well-manicured community landscape. Students will be considered.