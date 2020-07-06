All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

4355 Nobel Dr

4355 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4355 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d39cec088 ---- Bright and airy townhome in a great location right across from the new vibrant UTC shopping center and near I-805 exit. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and more. The large 3 bedroom Townhome has high ceilings, living room fireplace, central heating. Tall and plentiful windows let in ample light. Kitchen island and a breakfast area make it a great space to start the morning. Kitchen is adjacent to the family room that opens onto a balcony. Front private patio with views of the well-manicured community landscape. Students will be considered. Schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Nobel Dr have any available units?
4355 Nobel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4355 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Nobel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4355 Nobel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4355 Nobel Dr offer parking?
No, 4355 Nobel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4355 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 Nobel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Nobel Dr have a pool?
No, 4355 Nobel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 4355 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 Nobel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 Nobel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 Nobel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

