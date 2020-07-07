4349 Texas Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This spacious 2bdr apartment is located in the heart of North Park on Texas St. You are on buslines and close enough to walk to several eateries and shops. Located on the ground floor of a small apartment community, this unit features beautiful hardwood floors and a back door from your dining room that leads you to a patio area for relaxation.



The property is gated and houses a total of 8 units and offers on-site laundry.



We are currently renovating the unit to include a fresh coat of paint, new window treatments, a new wall heater and newly refinished hardwood floors.



Rental Criteria

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-must have good credit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-No Section 8



Please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

