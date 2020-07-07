All apartments in San Diego
4349 Texas Street

4349 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4349 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This spacious 2bdr apartment is located in the heart of North Park on Texas St. You are on buslines and close enough to walk to several eateries and shops. Located on the ground floor of a small apartment community, this unit features beautiful hardwood floors and a back door from your dining room that leads you to a patio area for relaxation.

The property is gated and houses a total of 8 units and offers on-site laundry.

We are currently renovating the unit to include a fresh coat of paint, new window treatments, a new wall heater and newly refinished hardwood floors.

Rental Criteria
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-must have good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-No Section 8

Please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

