4340 Piedmont

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available for the last week of March & month of April only (April special 5k/month for the month of March-April only). Furnished vacation rental. Nestled in the hillside of the breathtaking Sunset Cliffs community, you'll enjoy beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. Take a walk down the block to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park for a romantic evening watching the sunset or bring your surfboard to catch the waves. Ocean Beach is just a mile to the north & is filled with micro breweries & trendy beach shops.