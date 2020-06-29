All apartments in San Diego
4340 Piedmont

4340 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Piedmont Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Available for the last week of March & month of April only (April special 5k/month for the month of March-April only). Furnished vacation rental. Nestled in the hillside of the breathtaking Sunset Cliffs community, you'll enjoy beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. Take a walk down the block to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park for a romantic evening watching the sunset or bring your surfboard to catch the waves. Ocean Beach is just a mile to the north & is filled with micro breweries & trendy beach shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Piedmont have any available units?
4340 Piedmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Piedmont have?
Some of 4340 Piedmont's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Piedmont currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Piedmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Piedmont pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Piedmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4340 Piedmont offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Piedmont offers parking.
Does 4340 Piedmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4340 Piedmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Piedmont have a pool?
No, 4340 Piedmont does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Piedmont have accessible units?
No, 4340 Piedmont does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Piedmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Piedmont has units with dishwashers.
