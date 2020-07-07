4318 Taos Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***OPEN HOUSE 10/18 10-12PM: Open single level Floorplan Available Now!*** - This single level home is in excellent condition and has a great central location! Large Sun Room, solar tubes, tons of storage in two sheds, 2 car garage, Owner pays the gardener. Schools: Cadmon Elementary, Marston Middle, Clairemont High. Small/medium pet is negotiable with additional deposit.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5205571)