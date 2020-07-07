All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4318 Taos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4318 Taos Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

4318 Taos Drive

4318 Taos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4318 Taos Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OPEN HOUSE 10/18 10-12PM: Open single level Floorplan Available Now!*** - This single level home is in excellent condition and has a great central location! Large Sun Room, solar tubes, tons of storage in two sheds, 2 car garage, Owner pays the gardener. Schools: Cadmon Elementary, Marston Middle, Clairemont High. Small/medium pet is negotiable with additional deposit.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5205571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Taos Drive have any available units?
4318 Taos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4318 Taos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Taos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Taos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 Taos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4318 Taos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Taos Drive offers parking.
Does 4318 Taos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Taos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Taos Drive have a pool?
No, 4318 Taos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Taos Drive have accessible units?
No, 4318 Taos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Taos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Taos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 Taos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4318 Taos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University