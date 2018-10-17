All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

4317 Lerida Drive

4317 Lerida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Lerida Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bedroom 3 bath Rolondo Home - Large 4 bed/3 bath home! Property has new paint carpet and upgraded kitchen. Upstairs deck with views off of master bedroom, large downstairs bonus room with private entrance to in-laws quarters and private bathroom. Great backyard with numerous fruit trees, and garden beds. 2 car attached garage with washer dryer hookups. Must see! Close to freeways, shopping and SDSU.

NO PETS. Apply online at www.ipasd.com

Tom Gelinas
DRE 01971736
(858) 232-8085

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2427526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Lerida Drive have any available units?
4317 Lerida Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Lerida Drive have?
Some of 4317 Lerida Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Lerida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Lerida Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Lerida Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Lerida Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4317 Lerida Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Lerida Drive offers parking.
Does 4317 Lerida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Lerida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Lerida Drive have a pool?
No, 4317 Lerida Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Lerida Drive have accessible units?
No, 4317 Lerida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Lerida Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Lerida Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
