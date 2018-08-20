4316 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarettes Property in University Heights!



This charming duplex has the appearance of a stand alone house which includes a large fully fenced front yard with a picket fence. Enjoy plenty of natural light with several windows throughout as well as tall ceilings in the kitchen and a old fashioned built-in ironing board!



The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, fridge and built-in microwave. There is room for a small table & chairs for eat-in convenience. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and all the windows have been upgraded to energy efficient dual paned windows. Plenty of street parking is available.



This neighborhood is centrally located, you are close to freeway access, parks, restaurants, shopping and laundromat. Please drive by now to see where your new home could be.



Call our office to complete a pre-screening and make an appointment to view the unit in early July. Please call Becky at 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-small pets (under 20lbs) allowed with add'l deposit of $250/pet (2 pet max); restrictions apply



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 7/1/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.