Location

4316 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarettes Property in University Heights!

This charming duplex has the appearance of a stand alone house which includes a large fully fenced front yard with a picket fence. Enjoy plenty of natural light with several windows throughout as well as tall ceilings in the kitchen and a old fashioned built-in ironing board!

The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, fridge and built-in microwave. There is room for a small table & chairs for eat-in convenience. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and all the windows have been upgraded to energy efficient dual paned windows. Plenty of street parking is available.

This neighborhood is centrally located, you are close to freeway access, parks, restaurants, shopping and laundromat. Please drive by now to see where your new home could be.

Call our office to complete a pre-screening and make an appointment to view the unit in early July. Please call Becky at 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-small pets (under 20lbs) allowed with add'l deposit of $250/pet (2 pet max); restrictions apply

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
4316 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 4316 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Cleveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4316 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4316 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4316 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4316 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
