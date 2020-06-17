4314 Middlesex Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Traditional Kensington Home with Pool - 5Br,3Ba 2,730 sq ft,

Traditional Two-Story home w/ Pool with Spectacular Canyon Views

Central Heat & A/C

Front courtyard with beautiful brick work

Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, in master, and spare bedroom

Living Room with plenty of natural light with Gas Fireplace, & views of pool

Formal Dining Room with Crystal Chandelier and door to back patio

Kitchen with ivory cabinets, new brass hardware, New Stainless-Steel French Door Refrigerator, New Wine Fridge, Stainless steel dishwasher, with plenty of storage

Sunny Breakfast nook with built-ins and a banquette

Spacious Upstairs Master Bedroom with en-suite- soaking tub/shower

Spare bedrooms upstairs have NEW Carpet

3 Bathrooms (2 with soaking tubs/showers and 1 with walk in shower)

Entertainers Dream- Private backyard with, Pool/Spa, Canyon Views

Upstairs Family Room/Office with Views of backyard, with Mud Room including Washer & Dryer

Detached 2 Car Garage

Gardener Included

Walk to Kensington Village, Specialty Shops, Restaurants, Wine Bars & Tap Houses, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Organic Market, Burger Lounge

Small Pet OK! with additional security deposit

Move in NOW

Non-Smoking Property

Please Contact Mercer Properties to Schedule a Viewing at 619-683-9274

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE4985896)