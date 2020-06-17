All apartments in San Diego
4314 Middlesex Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

4314 Middlesex Drive

4314 Middlesex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Middlesex Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Traditional Kensington Home with Pool - 5Br,3Ba 2,730 sq ft,
Traditional Two-Story home w/ Pool with Spectacular Canyon Views
Central Heat & A/C
Front courtyard with beautiful brick work
Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, in master, and spare bedroom
Living Room with plenty of natural light with Gas Fireplace, & views of pool
Formal Dining Room with Crystal Chandelier and door to back patio
Kitchen with ivory cabinets, new brass hardware, New Stainless-Steel French Door Refrigerator, New Wine Fridge, Stainless steel dishwasher, with plenty of storage
Sunny Breakfast nook with built-ins and a banquette
Spacious Upstairs Master Bedroom with en-suite- soaking tub/shower
Spare bedrooms upstairs have NEW Carpet
3 Bathrooms (2 with soaking tubs/showers and 1 with walk in shower)
Entertainers Dream- Private backyard with, Pool/Spa, Canyon Views
Upstairs Family Room/Office with Views of backyard, with Mud Room including Washer & Dryer
Detached 2 Car Garage
Gardener Included
Walk to Kensington Village, Specialty Shops, Restaurants, Wine Bars & Tap Houses, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Organic Market, Burger Lounge
Small Pet OK! with additional security deposit
Move in NOW
Non-Smoking Property
Please Contact Mercer Properties to Schedule a Viewing at 619-683-9274
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4985896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Middlesex Drive have any available units?
4314 Middlesex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Middlesex Drive have?
Some of 4314 Middlesex Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Middlesex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Middlesex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Middlesex Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Middlesex Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Middlesex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Middlesex Drive offers parking.
Does 4314 Middlesex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 Middlesex Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Middlesex Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4314 Middlesex Drive has a pool.
Does 4314 Middlesex Drive have accessible units?
No, 4314 Middlesex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Middlesex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 Middlesex Drive has units with dishwashers.
