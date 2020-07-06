All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:20 PM

4312 Utah Street

4312 Utah St · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Utah St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
We are offering $300 rebate off your first full month's rent with approved credit.

Our small 6-unit apartment community is conveniently located just off of El Cajon Blvd with easy access to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, laundromat, and freeway access.

This upper end unit features beautiful bamboo floors in the main living space with tile in the kitchen & bathroom. (*Pictures show a small section of tile in living space that has recently been replaced with Bamboo, new pictures will be up soon.) There are several large, dual pane windows to bring in lots of natural light and a great breeze! There are also ceiling fans to help keep you comfortable in any weather. The closet has mirrored closet doors. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove & small fridge and a pass through window that opens to the living space. The bathroom has full size tub & shower. There is front & back door access and you are walking distance to much that North Park has to offer including great eateries, a laundromat and public transportation.

Please check below to see if you meet the rental criteria, than call us to schedule a viewing, ph #619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet (2 pet max). Sorry, no dogs.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,240, Available 3/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Utah Street have any available units?
4312 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Utah Street have?
Some of 4312 Utah Street's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Utah Street pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Utah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4312 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 4312 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 4312 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4312 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4312 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

