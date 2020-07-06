4312 Utah Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

We are offering $300 rebate off your first full month's rent with approved credit.



Our small 6-unit apartment community is conveniently located just off of El Cajon Blvd with easy access to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, laundromat, and freeway access.



This upper end unit features beautiful bamboo floors in the main living space with tile in the kitchen & bathroom. (*Pictures show a small section of tile in living space that has recently been replaced with Bamboo, new pictures will be up soon.) There are several large, dual pane windows to bring in lots of natural light and a great breeze! There are also ceiling fans to help keep you comfortable in any weather. The closet has mirrored closet doors. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove & small fridge and a pass through window that opens to the living space. The bathroom has full size tub & shower. There is front & back door access and you are walking distance to much that North Park has to offer including great eateries, a laundromat and public transportation.



Please check below to see if you meet the rental criteria, than call us to schedule a viewing, ph #619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet (2 pet max). Sorry, no dogs.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,240, Available 3/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.