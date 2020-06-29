4254 Loma Riviera Lane

Amenities

This 3 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Loma Riviera is in excellent condition and very well maintained. It features a new hood fan, new staircase, and fresh paint throughout. The unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and a private patio in the back of the property with access to the street behind with additional parking.



Washer/dryer hookups.

Tenant to pay all utilities.

No pets allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now



