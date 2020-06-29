All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4254 Loma Riviera Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4254 Loma Riviera Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

4254 Loma Riviera Lane

4254 Loma Riviera Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4254 Loma Riviera Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Loma Riviera is in excellent condition and very well maintained. It features a new hood fan, new staircase, and fresh paint throughout. The unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and a private patio in the back of the property with access to the street behind with additional parking.

Washer/dryer hookups.
Tenant to pay all utilities.
No pets allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 Loma Riviera Lane have any available units?
4254 Loma Riviera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4254 Loma Riviera Lane have?
Some of 4254 Loma Riviera Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 Loma Riviera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4254 Loma Riviera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 Loma Riviera Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4254 Loma Riviera Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4254 Loma Riviera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4254 Loma Riviera Lane offers parking.
Does 4254 Loma Riviera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 Loma Riviera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 Loma Riviera Lane have a pool?
No, 4254 Loma Riviera Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4254 Loma Riviera Lane have accessible units?
No, 4254 Loma Riviera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 Loma Riviera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4254 Loma Riviera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University