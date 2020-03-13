All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

4242 COSOY WAY

4242 Cosoy Way · No Longer Available
Location

4242 Cosoy Way, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*MISSION HILLS* Gorgeous View!!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Available NOW!!! - Find your new home nestled in Mission Hill. This spacious 1,619 Sq. Ft. 2 bedroom 2 bath sides on the edge of Presidio Park. Open yet private patio with an amazing view patio, large living room windows, covered carport for two cas, extra parking in gravel, laundry room with washer/ dryer. New carpet in the bedroom, tile floor throughout, full of charm and character.

Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us!

Don't let this one slip away, IT WILL NOT LAST!

Minimum Requirements:
FICO credit score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified
No government assistant programs

No pets, please!

Please contact All Points Real Estate, Inc. at 619-298-7724 or visit our website at www.allpointsrealestate.com for an application.

(RLNE4814608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 COSOY WAY have any available units?
4242 COSOY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 COSOY WAY have?
Some of 4242 COSOY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 COSOY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4242 COSOY WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 COSOY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4242 COSOY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4242 COSOY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4242 COSOY WAY does offer parking.
Does 4242 COSOY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 COSOY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 COSOY WAY have a pool?
No, 4242 COSOY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4242 COSOY WAY have accessible units?
No, 4242 COSOY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 COSOY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 COSOY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
