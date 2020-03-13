4242 COSOY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport carpet

*MISSION HILLS* Gorgeous View!!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Available NOW!!! - Find your new home nestled in Mission Hill. This spacious 1,619 Sq. Ft. 2 bedroom 2 bath sides on the edge of Presidio Park. Open yet private patio with an amazing view patio, large living room windows, covered carport for two cas, extra parking in gravel, laundry room with washer/ dryer. New carpet in the bedroom, tile floor throughout, full of charm and character.



Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us!



Don't let this one slip away, IT WILL NOT LAST!



Minimum Requirements:

FICO credit score of 600 or greater

Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified

No government assistant programs



No pets, please!



(RLNE4814608)