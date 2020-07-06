All apartments in San Diego
4238 Ingraham Street

4238 Ingraham Street · No Longer Available
Location

4238 Ingraham Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming duplex will be ready in time for Christmas!
Your new home features vinyl flooring an updated kitchen that includes granite counters, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and built-in microwave. A small private yard in backyard and a covered patio with washer/dryer hookups available.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Pets: small pets only (under 20lbs), add'l deposit required. 2 pet max.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,190, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,140, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 Ingraham Street have any available units?
4238 Ingraham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 Ingraham Street have?
Some of 4238 Ingraham Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 Ingraham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4238 Ingraham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 Ingraham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4238 Ingraham Street is pet friendly.
Does 4238 Ingraham Street offer parking?
No, 4238 Ingraham Street does not offer parking.
Does 4238 Ingraham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 Ingraham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 Ingraham Street have a pool?
No, 4238 Ingraham Street does not have a pool.
Does 4238 Ingraham Street have accessible units?
No, 4238 Ingraham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 Ingraham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4238 Ingraham Street has units with dishwashers.

