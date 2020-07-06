4238 Ingraham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming duplex will be ready in time for Christmas!

Your new home features vinyl flooring an updated kitchen that includes granite counters, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and built-in microwave. A small private yard in backyard and a covered patio with washer/dryer hookups available.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Pets: small pets only (under 20lbs), add'l deposit required. 2 pet max.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,190, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,140, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.