4235 Asher Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

*Move-In Special! Move in March and receive $400 off your first month's rent.



This 1,100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 2 bath condo is part of a gated community in a prime San Diego location. Bay Park has excellent schools, restaurants, and businesses to help you feel right at home. The complex consists of 70 units, a pool, large hot tub, and large BBQ area. It is peaceful and quiet.



The condo is on the first floor, just above the parking lot. It comes with two conveniently located parking spots, and the elevator is just steps from the front door. Enjoy views of beautiful Mission Bay from the master bedroom (which has a balcony). Double-paned windows provide additional security and minimize noise. There are two nearby exits off the I-5 (Sea World Drive and Clairemont). Unlike the beach cities (PB, MB, and OB), there is usually no unwieldy traffic getting on or off the freeway. Mission Bay is right across the I-5 and provides miles of excellent paths for walking, running, or wheeling yourself through the ocean breeze, as well as many playgrounds and open spaces for children and adults to enjoy.



Key features include:



1. recently painted and deep cleaned

2. upgraded kitchen

3. large capacity washer/dryer in unit

4. balcony off master bedroom with bay views

5. security screen door

6. large walk-in closet in master bedroom

7. gated complex with two access gates

8. two separate parking spots, one under a carport and one uncovered (with a locked storage area in front of the covered spot)

9. pool, large hot tub, BBQ area with 4 grills, clubhouse, and secure bike storage room

10. dogs and cats allowed, subject to restrictions (inquire if applicable - no dogs above 30 lbs.)

11. HOA that maintains all common areas and pays the water bills



The only payment you would be required to make (other than monthly rent of $2,400 and a security deposit of $2,400), would be for electricity (SDG&E). Any cable/internet/phone services you might want would also be your obligation. One yea



(RLNE4761806)