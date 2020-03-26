All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

4235 Asher Street

4235 Asher Street · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Asher Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
*Move-In Special! Move in March and receive $400 off your first month's rent.

This 1,100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 2 bath condo is part of a gated community in a prime San Diego location. Bay Park has excellent schools, restaurants, and businesses to help you feel right at home. The complex consists of 70 units, a pool, large hot tub, and large BBQ area. It is peaceful and quiet.

The condo is on the first floor, just above the parking lot. It comes with two conveniently located parking spots, and the elevator is just steps from the front door. Enjoy views of beautiful Mission Bay from the master bedroom (which has a balcony). Double-paned windows provide additional security and minimize noise. There are two nearby exits off the I-5 (Sea World Drive and Clairemont). Unlike the beach cities (PB, MB, and OB), there is usually no unwieldy traffic getting on or off the freeway. Mission Bay is right across the I-5 and provides miles of excellent paths for walking, running, or wheeling yourself through the ocean breeze, as well as many playgrounds and open spaces for children and adults to enjoy.

Key features include:

1. recently painted and deep cleaned
2. upgraded kitchen
3. large capacity washer/dryer in unit
4. balcony off master bedroom with bay views
5. security screen door
6. large walk-in closet in master bedroom
7. gated complex with two access gates
8. two separate parking spots, one under a carport and one uncovered (with a locked storage area in front of the covered spot)
9. pool, large hot tub, BBQ area with 4 grills, clubhouse, and secure bike storage room
10. dogs and cats allowed, subject to restrictions (inquire if applicable - no dogs above 30 lbs.)
11. HOA that maintains all common areas and pays the water bills

The only payment you would be required to make (other than monthly rent of $2,400 and a security deposit of $2,400), would be for electricity (SDG&E). Any cable/internet/phone services you might want would also be your obligation. One yea

(RLNE4761806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Asher Street have any available units?
4235 Asher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 Asher Street have?
Some of 4235 Asher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Asher Street currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Asher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Asher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 Asher Street is pet friendly.
Does 4235 Asher Street offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Asher Street offers parking.
Does 4235 Asher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235 Asher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Asher Street have a pool?
Yes, 4235 Asher Street has a pool.
Does 4235 Asher Street have accessible units?
No, 4235 Asher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Asher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 Asher Street has units with dishwashers.
