Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Newly renovated Bay Park home, minutes to Mission Bay. 2 bedroom, with 2 optional rooms, and 2 full baths, living room with brick wall fireplace, separate dining room or den, and office or bonus room. This spacious property features ample parking, plenty of storage, and in-unit laundry. Space for parking boats or RV's is optional. There is one additional garage for rent for. 0.24 acre Lot