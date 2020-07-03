4224 Mississippi

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per person
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for the first pet, $250 for the second pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Up to 25lbs
Parking Details: One assigned parking space. Some apartments come with a garage.