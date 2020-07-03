All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

4224 Mississippi

4224 Mississippi St · (619) 431-3677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4224 Mississippi St, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4224 Mississippi.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Enjoy the buzz of our sister 'hood - University Heights - where you can enjoy a steaming cup of joe at local favorites: Twiggs, Le Stats on Park, or Mystic Mocha.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per person
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for the first pet, $250 for the second pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Up to 25lbs
Parking Details: One assigned parking space. Some apartments come with a garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Mississippi have any available units?
4224 Mississippi has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 Mississippi have?
Some of 4224 Mississippi's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Mississippi currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Mississippi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Mississippi pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Mississippi is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Mississippi offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Mississippi offers parking.
Does 4224 Mississippi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Mississippi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Mississippi have a pool?
No, 4224 Mississippi does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Mississippi have accessible units?
No, 4224 Mississippi does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Mississippi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Mississippi has units with dishwashers.
