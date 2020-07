Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move In Special! Get your first week of rent free! Move right into this Wonderful Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home! Open Living Concept featuring Custom Kitchen with Center Island, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator. Easy care Luxury Plank Flooring throughout plus interior Stack Washer/Dryer and off Street parking for 2 cars. There is a small patio entry with no yard. Available now.