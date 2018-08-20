All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

4205 East Overlook Dr.

4205 East Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4205 East Overlook Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super 3Br/2Ba El Cerrito Home with Amazing Views - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in the highly sought after area of El Cerrito with amazing views. Combination of beautiful hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout home. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Nice efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry and provided refrigerator. Small dining area with separate formal dining area. Family room with wood burning fireplace and panoramic patio windows/slider to amazing valley views. Terrific trellised backyard with views galore. On a clear day you can see over to Point Loma! Bedrooms have big closets with dual closets in master bedroom. Attached garage with washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and freeway access. Roughly 25 minutes from downtown San Diego, the airport and beaches. Owner pays for trash and lawn care is provided twice a month. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.

Please contact Cheryl at (619) 895-0041 for questions and or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5025026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 East Overlook Dr. have any available units?
4205 East Overlook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 East Overlook Dr. have?
Some of 4205 East Overlook Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 East Overlook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4205 East Overlook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 East Overlook Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4205 East Overlook Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4205 East Overlook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4205 East Overlook Dr. offers parking.
Does 4205 East Overlook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 East Overlook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 East Overlook Dr. have a pool?
No, 4205 East Overlook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4205 East Overlook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4205 East Overlook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 East Overlook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 East Overlook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
