4205 East Overlook Dr.

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Super 3Br/2Ba El Cerrito Home with Amazing Views - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in the highly sought after area of El Cerrito with amazing views. Combination of beautiful hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout home. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Nice efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry and provided refrigerator. Small dining area with separate formal dining area. Family room with wood burning fireplace and panoramic patio windows/slider to amazing valley views. Terrific trellised backyard with views galore. On a clear day you can see over to Point Loma! Bedrooms have big closets with dual closets in master bedroom. Attached garage with washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and freeway access. Roughly 25 minutes from downtown San Diego, the airport and beaches. Owner pays for trash and lawn care is provided twice a month. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.



Please contact Cheryl at (619) 895-0041 for questions and or to schedule a viewing.



