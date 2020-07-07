4179 1/2 Ohio St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious and bright 2 bedroom unit in heart of North Park. Walk to all the local hotspots in one of San Diego's most sought after neighborhoods. This 2nd floor unit offers tons of space with large bedrooms, large living room and nicely updated kitchen with tons of storage, granite counters and a dishwasher. New carpet throughout. Assigned parking for one car and on site laundry for tenants convenience.



Available now to well qualified tenants: credit +650, stable income and positive rental references.

No smoking

Pets considered upon approval

No evictions