Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

4179 1/2 Ohio St

4179 1/2 Ohio St · No Longer Available
Location

4179 1/2 Ohio St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and bright 2 bedroom unit in heart of North Park. Walk to all the local hotspots in one of San Diego's most sought after neighborhoods. This 2nd floor unit offers tons of space with large bedrooms, large living room and nicely updated kitchen with tons of storage, granite counters and a dishwasher. New carpet throughout. Assigned parking for one car and on site laundry for tenants convenience.

Available now to well qualified tenants: credit +650, stable income and positive rental references.
No smoking
Pets considered upon approval
No evictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4179 1/2 Ohio St have any available units?
4179 1/2 Ohio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4179 1/2 Ohio St have?
Some of 4179 1/2 Ohio St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4179 1/2 Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
4179 1/2 Ohio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4179 1/2 Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4179 1/2 Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 4179 1/2 Ohio St offer parking?
Yes, 4179 1/2 Ohio St offers parking.
Does 4179 1/2 Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4179 1/2 Ohio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4179 1/2 Ohio St have a pool?
No, 4179 1/2 Ohio St does not have a pool.
Does 4179 1/2 Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 4179 1/2 Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 4179 1/2 Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4179 1/2 Ohio St has units with dishwashers.

