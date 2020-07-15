All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

4165 Porte De Merano #147

4165 Porte De Merano · No Longer Available
Location

4165 Porte De Merano, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
4165 Porte De Merano #147 Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2B/2B Condo with 2 Car Garage in La Jolla Colony avail 6/20/20 - Enjoy the location, amenities and beauty of this privately owned condo in the Las Palmas community of La Jolla Colony.

This top floor, corner unit,1000 sq foot condo is well-appointed with Spacious Rooms and 2 Car Garage! Fully Equipped Kitchen, Wood Flooring, Custom Paint, Full-Size Washer/Dryer Included, Walk-in Closet, Large Living Room with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings and Balcony Off Master Bedroom.

San Diego Unified School District: Doyle Elementary School, Standley Middle School and University City High School.

Easy access to I-5, I-805, 56 and 52. Close to UCSD and UCSD Shuttle Stop. Walking distance to La Jolla Colony Park, La Jolla Village Square, Costa Verde Village Square and the UTC Mall. MCAS-Miramar, VA Hospital, Scripps Hospitals, Bio-tech Businesses and La Jolla Shores nearby.

HOA and Trash Paid. No Smoking Allowed. 12 Month Lease. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay gas & electricity, water, phone, cable/internet (if applicable) and must obtain renters insurance. Call or Text Jen at 619-739-0319 to set up your private tour today!

(RLNE5857871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Porte De Merano #147 have any available units?
4165 Porte De Merano #147 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Porte De Merano #147 have?
Some of 4165 Porte De Merano #147's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Porte De Merano #147 currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Porte De Merano #147 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Porte De Merano #147 pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Porte De Merano #147 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4165 Porte De Merano #147 offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Porte De Merano #147 offers parking.
Does 4165 Porte De Merano #147 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4165 Porte De Merano #147 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Porte De Merano #147 have a pool?
Yes, 4165 Porte De Merano #147 has a pool.
Does 4165 Porte De Merano #147 have accessible units?
No, 4165 Porte De Merano #147 does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Porte De Merano #147 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4165 Porte De Merano #147 does not have units with dishwashers.
