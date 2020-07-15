Amenities

4165 Porte De Merano #147 Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2B/2B Condo with 2 Car Garage in La Jolla Colony avail 6/20/20 - Enjoy the location, amenities and beauty of this privately owned condo in the Las Palmas community of La Jolla Colony.



This top floor, corner unit,1000 sq foot condo is well-appointed with Spacious Rooms and 2 Car Garage! Fully Equipped Kitchen, Wood Flooring, Custom Paint, Full-Size Washer/Dryer Included, Walk-in Closet, Large Living Room with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings and Balcony Off Master Bedroom.



San Diego Unified School District: Doyle Elementary School, Standley Middle School and University City High School.



Easy access to I-5, I-805, 56 and 52. Close to UCSD and UCSD Shuttle Stop. Walking distance to La Jolla Colony Park, La Jolla Village Square, Costa Verde Village Square and the UTC Mall. MCAS-Miramar, VA Hospital, Scripps Hospitals, Bio-tech Businesses and La Jolla Shores nearby.



HOA and Trash Paid. No Smoking Allowed. 12 Month Lease. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay gas & electricity, water, phone, cable/internet (if applicable) and must obtain renters insurance. Call or Text Jen at 619-739-0319 to set up your private tour today!



(RLNE5857871)