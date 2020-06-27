All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 9 2019

4148 Via Candidiz #154

4148 via Candidiz · No Longer Available
Location

4148 via Candidiz, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Completely Remodeled 2BR/2.5BA condo in the Beautiful Del Mar/Carmel Valley neighborhood. Bright and Airy. Gorgeous all new vinyl wood plank flooring through-out. High ceilings. Stainless steel refrigerator and brand new dishwasher. Gas stove. Fresh paint. Plenty of natural light. Two Master Bedrooms with double sinks. Large closets plus additional hall storage. Washer & Dryer in unit. Attached Two car garage plus guest and street parking. Operational fireplace. Freshly painted private patio. Well maintained complex. Clean and quiet street. Lots of amenities including Heated Pool, Spa, & Tennis Courts. Nearby schools include Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific Elementary School and Carmel Valley Middle School. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Via Candidiz #154 have any available units?
4148 Via Candidiz #154 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 Via Candidiz #154 have?
Some of 4148 Via Candidiz #154's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Via Candidiz #154 currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Via Candidiz #154 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Via Candidiz #154 pet-friendly?
No, 4148 Via Candidiz #154 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4148 Via Candidiz #154 offer parking?
Yes, 4148 Via Candidiz #154 offers parking.
Does 4148 Via Candidiz #154 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 Via Candidiz #154 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Via Candidiz #154 have a pool?
Yes, 4148 Via Candidiz #154 has a pool.
Does 4148 Via Candidiz #154 have accessible units?
No, 4148 Via Candidiz #154 does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Via Candidiz #154 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 Via Candidiz #154 has units with dishwashers.
