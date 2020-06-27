4148 Via Candidiz #154

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Completely Remodeled 2BR/2.5BA condo in the Beautiful Del Mar/Carmel Valley neighborhood - Completely Remodeled 2BR/2.5BA condo in the Beautiful Del Mar/Carmel Valley neighborhood. Bright and Airy. Gorgeous all new vinyl wood plank flooring through-out. High ceilings. Stainless steel refrigerator and brand new dishwasher. Gas stove. Fresh paint. Plenty of natural light. Two Master Bedrooms with double sinks. Large closets plus additional hall storage. Washer & Dryer in unit. Attached Two car garage plus guest and street parking. Operational fireplace. Freshly painted private patio. Well maintained complex. Clean and quiet street. Lots of amenities including Heated Pool, Spa, & Tennis Courts. Nearby schools include Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific Elementary School and Carmel Valley Middle School. No Pets. Email with contact number and a short description of applicants to view! Agent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5060679)