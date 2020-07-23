Amenities

4145 Porte De Palmas #212 Available 07/27/20 3BR 2.5BA La Jolla Townhome - AC, Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom, Pets OK, 15 Minutes to the Beach - ******AVAILABLE JULY 27TH******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com****



Located in La Jolla



4145 Porte De Palmas #212,

San Diego, CA 92122



Cross Street: Palmilla Dr.



3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1394 sqft

Townhome

2 Story



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Butcher Block Wood Countertops

Wood Flooring



Open Floor Plan

Neutral Paint

Fireplace in Living Room

Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms

Wood Flooring in Kitchen/Living Room

Carpet in Bedrooms/Hallways

All Bedrooms Upstairs

Ceiling Fans - Living Room/All Bedrooms

AC/Heat

Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage

Extra Storage in Garage

Property has a Water Softner



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Pool

Spa



CLOSE TO:

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Parks

15 Minutes to Beaches



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Phone/Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3345.00



PET INFORMATION:

(2) PETS MAX - 35LBs or Less

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

***We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile ONCE APPROVED. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



