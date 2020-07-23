Amenities
4145 Porte De Palmas #212 Available 07/27/20 3BR 2.5BA La Jolla Townhome - AC, Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom, Pets OK, 15 Minutes to the Beach - ******AVAILABLE JULY 27TH******
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com****
Located in La Jolla
4145 Porte De Palmas #212,
San Diego, CA 92122
Cross Street: Palmilla Dr.
3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1394 sqft
Townhome
2 Story
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Butcher Block Wood Countertops
Wood Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Fireplace in Living Room
Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms
Wood Flooring in Kitchen/Living Room
Carpet in Bedrooms/Hallways
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Ceiling Fans - Living Room/All Bedrooms
AC/Heat
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Extra Storage in Garage
Property has a Water Softner
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Pool
Spa
CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
Restaurants
Parks
15 Minutes to Beaches
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Phone/Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3345.00
PET INFORMATION:
(2) PETS MAX - 35LBs or Less
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
***We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile ONCE APPROVED. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
