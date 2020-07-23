All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4145 Porte De Palmas #212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4145 Porte De Palmas #212
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:50 AM

4145 Porte De Palmas #212

4145 Porte De Palmas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4145 Porte De Palmas, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
4145 Porte De Palmas #212 Available 07/27/20 3BR 2.5BA La Jolla Townhome - AC, Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom, Pets OK, 15 Minutes to the Beach - ******AVAILABLE JULY 27TH******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com****

Located in La Jolla

4145 Porte De Palmas #212,
San Diego, CA 92122

Cross Street: Palmilla Dr.

3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1394 sqft
Townhome
2 Story

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Butcher Block Wood Countertops
Wood Flooring

Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Fireplace in Living Room
Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms
Wood Flooring in Kitchen/Living Room
Carpet in Bedrooms/Hallways
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Ceiling Fans - Living Room/All Bedrooms
AC/Heat
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Extra Storage in Garage
Property has a Water Softner

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Pool
Spa

CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
Restaurants
Parks
15 Minutes to Beaches

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Phone/Internet

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3345.00

PET INFORMATION:
(2) PETS MAX - 35LBs or Less
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
***We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile ONCE APPROVED. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4274500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 have any available units?
4145 Porte De Palmas #212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 have?
Some of 4145 Porte De Palmas #212's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Porte De Palmas #212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 is pet friendly.
Does 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 offers parking.
Does 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 have a pool?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 has a pool.
Does 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 have accessible units?
No, 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Palmas #212 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University