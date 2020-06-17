4141 Alabama Street #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

2 bedroom 1.5 bath upgraded condo in North Park/Hillcrest area - This condo has hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Just painted and added new baseboards. Fireplace in living room. AC, washer/dryer and refrigerator. New living room carpet. Deck off the living room.

2 designated parking spaces. Remodeled and updated both bathrooms.

Gated complex. Great neighborhood and walking distance to restaurants and markets. Pets negotiable with owners approval.



