4141 Alabama Street #5
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

4141 Alabama Street #5

4141 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

4141 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 bedroom 1.5 bath upgraded condo in North Park/Hillcrest area - This condo has hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Just painted and added new baseboards. Fireplace in living room. AC, washer/dryer and refrigerator. New living room carpet. Deck off the living room.
2 designated parking spaces. Remodeled and updated both bathrooms.
Gated complex. Great neighborhood and walking distance to restaurants and markets. Pets negotiable with owners approval.

Please visit www.CWPropertyManagement.com to inquire about this property and submit a prospective tenant questionnaire.

(RLNE2352362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Alabama Street #5 have any available units?
4141 Alabama Street #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Alabama Street #5 have?
Some of 4141 Alabama Street #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Alabama Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Alabama Street #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Alabama Street #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 Alabama Street #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4141 Alabama Street #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Alabama Street #5 offers parking.
Does 4141 Alabama Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 Alabama Street #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Alabama Street #5 have a pool?
No, 4141 Alabama Street #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Alabama Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 4141 Alabama Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Alabama Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Alabama Street #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

