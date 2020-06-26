All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4127 Twilight Rdg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4127 Twilight Rdg
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

4127 Twilight Rdg

4127 Twilight Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4127 Twilight Ridge, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family House in Gated Community in Carmel Valley - Located in the Green Brier gate community, this 2250+ square foot 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with two car garage has never been rented before. The lower level has planked flooring through out, plantation shutters with neutral colors throughout the home. The downstairs family room has fireplace, stainless steel appliances and fully updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. All bathrooms throughout the house have been updated. The master bathroom has two sinks with large master tub and separate shower. Master bedroom had door to lead out to patio.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pet under 25lbs considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE4799548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Twilight Rdg have any available units?
4127 Twilight Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Twilight Rdg have?
Some of 4127 Twilight Rdg's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Twilight Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Twilight Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Twilight Rdg pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Twilight Rdg is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Twilight Rdg offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Twilight Rdg offers parking.
Does 4127 Twilight Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Twilight Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Twilight Rdg have a pool?
No, 4127 Twilight Rdg does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Twilight Rdg have accessible units?
No, 4127 Twilight Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Twilight Rdg have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Twilight Rdg does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University