4127 Twilight Rdg

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family House in Gated Community in Carmel Valley - Located in the Green Brier gate community, this 2250+ square foot 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with two car garage has never been rented before. The lower level has planked flooring through out, plantation shutters with neutral colors throughout the home. The downstairs family room has fireplace, stainless steel appliances and fully updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. All bathrooms throughout the house have been updated. The master bathroom has two sinks with large master tub and separate shower. Master bedroom had door to lead out to patio.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pet under 25lbs considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



(RLNE4799548)