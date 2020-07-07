All apartments in San Diego
4127 Florida Street Unit 10
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

4127 Florida Street Unit 10

4127 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Florida St, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4127 Florida Street Unit 10 Available 06/08/20 Beautiful condo in quiet, serene complex in University Heights/North Park! - This quiet and serene complex is located in the desirable University Heights/North Park area, within easy reach of restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Gated and secure, the common areas are well maintained with a garden-like atmosphere. This upstairs, second-level unit is a corner unit with a lot of natural light, making it bright the moment you walk in. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops accentuate the kitchen and dining area. With two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the condo has great separation of space - including the laundry area with full-size stackable washer/dryer! The bedrooms are roomy with plenty of closet space, and the master bath is large and open. Assigned off-street parking available, with additional and ample street parking.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2
You may apply at www.weleaseusa.com
1 year lease.
Small pets considered (2 max) with additional deposit.
W/S/G included!

tags: north park, university heights, el cajon blvd, downtown, mission hills, balboa park

(RLNE4527796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 have any available units?
4127 Florida Street Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 have?
Some of 4127 Florida Street Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Florida Street Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Florida Street Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.

