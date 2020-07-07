Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4127 Florida Street Unit 10 Available 06/08/20 Beautiful condo in quiet, serene complex in University Heights/North Park! - This quiet and serene complex is located in the desirable University Heights/North Park area, within easy reach of restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Gated and secure, the common areas are well maintained with a garden-like atmosphere. This upstairs, second-level unit is a corner unit with a lot of natural light, making it bright the moment you walk in. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops accentuate the kitchen and dining area. With two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the condo has great separation of space - including the laundry area with full-size stackable washer/dryer! The bedrooms are roomy with plenty of closet space, and the master bath is large and open. Assigned off-street parking available, with additional and ample street parking.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2

You may apply at www.weleaseusa.com

1 year lease.

Small pets considered (2 max) with additional deposit.

W/S/G included!



tags: north park, university heights, el cajon blvd, downtown, mission hills, balboa park



