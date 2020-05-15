All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4111 Palmetto Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4111 Palmetto Way
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

4111 Palmetto Way

4111 Palmetto Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4111 Palmetto Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4111 Palmetto Way Available 07/01/19 Spacious Mission Hills Home with a fenced yard and hardwood floors! Fireplace and AC! Small dogs okay! - We are pleased to offer this very spacious home in the heart of Mission Hills. You can leave your car parked and walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping and much more.

Enter into a beautifully tiled foyer which opens to a spacious floor plan.
The living room offers a fireplace and plenty of room for large furniture. Hard wood floor and window coverings provide the perfect homey feeling. Enjoy the central A/C on those warm summer days!

The dining room is equipped with hard wood floors, built in's and a granite countertop area. The patio is accessible from the dining room.

The kitchen is equipped with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. You will enjoy the abundance of pantry space with pull outs. The tile floor and kitchen nook make this a complete room for all your needs. A brick archway encompasses the stove offering great charm. Exterior access available through kitchen.

The master bedroom has hardwood floors and ceiling to floor closets. The master bath is spacious as well.

One bedroom offers full patio access and steps down to the gated yard.
The fully tiled guest bath is offers a great deal of space.

Storage/ Garage is too small for a car but a perfect space for extra storage.

A full patio surrounds the house and is a wonderful space for summer barbecues and entertaining. This home is the perfect place to enjoy company without feeling cramped.

Driveway parks 2 cars.

Tenant pays all utilities including water. Landlord pays landscape.

Gas dryer provided and washing machine hook ups are present.

(RLNE4885236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Palmetto Way have any available units?
4111 Palmetto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Palmetto Way have?
Some of 4111 Palmetto Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Palmetto Way currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Palmetto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Palmetto Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Palmetto Way is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Palmetto Way offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Palmetto Way offers parking.
Does 4111 Palmetto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Palmetto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Palmetto Way have a pool?
No, 4111 Palmetto Way does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Palmetto Way have accessible units?
No, 4111 Palmetto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Palmetto Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Palmetto Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University