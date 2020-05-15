Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4111 Palmetto Way Available 07/01/19 Spacious Mission Hills Home with a fenced yard and hardwood floors! Fireplace and AC! Small dogs okay! - We are pleased to offer this very spacious home in the heart of Mission Hills. You can leave your car parked and walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping and much more.



Enter into a beautifully tiled foyer which opens to a spacious floor plan.

The living room offers a fireplace and plenty of room for large furniture. Hard wood floor and window coverings provide the perfect homey feeling. Enjoy the central A/C on those warm summer days!



The dining room is equipped with hard wood floors, built in's and a granite countertop area. The patio is accessible from the dining room.



The kitchen is equipped with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. You will enjoy the abundance of pantry space with pull outs. The tile floor and kitchen nook make this a complete room for all your needs. A brick archway encompasses the stove offering great charm. Exterior access available through kitchen.



The master bedroom has hardwood floors and ceiling to floor closets. The master bath is spacious as well.



One bedroom offers full patio access and steps down to the gated yard.

The fully tiled guest bath is offers a great deal of space.



Storage/ Garage is too small for a car but a perfect space for extra storage.



A full patio surrounds the house and is a wonderful space for summer barbecues and entertaining. This home is the perfect place to enjoy company without feeling cramped.



Driveway parks 2 cars.



Tenant pays all utilities including water. Landlord pays landscape.



Gas dryer provided and washing machine hook ups are present.



