Amenities

4099 Huerfano Avenue #204 Available 07/15/20 Updated, Bright, Second Story Condo with Luxury Vinyl Floors! - Enter into this home and notice the beautiful luxury vinyl flooring throughout. This home opens up into a large living and dining room that has large windows and a patio slider that opens up to your private balcony and allows natural light in on both ends.



The master bedroom features a large closet and it's own private bathroom with stand alone shower.

The second bedroom has a large window giving you plenty of lighting throughout the day.



The house also boasts fresh paint and updated fixtures in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and updated countertops with an area that can be used as a breakfast bar as well.



You'll never have to worry about parking as this home comes with a 2 car tandem spot! The community has onsite coin laundry and a pool and spa for your enjoyment.



This home will not last long, call today to schedule a tour!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4211376)