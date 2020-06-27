409 Kettner Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, one-bedroom unit plus LARGE full size den in desirable luxury building the heart of Little Italy. Den is large enough to use as bedroom with a queen-size bed, or as office or large dining room. Gorgeous swimming pool, glass wall spa, stunning gym, golf simulator, yoga/spin room, conference room and business center with printer (free use), community room with full gorgeous kitchen, bbqs, pool table, and 3 TV cinema. Perched above the bay, in the heart of San Diego, Broadstone Little Italy brings an Amalfi-inspired coastal resort experience to citys most walkable and modern urban village. Designer apartment, styled amenities, endless bay views and a coveted location. Welcome to the beautiful life. Available July 31.