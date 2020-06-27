All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:58 AM

409 Kettner Boulevard

409 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

409 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Midtown

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
yoga
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
Beautiful, spacious, one-bedroom unit plus LARGE full size den in desirable luxury building the heart of Little Italy. Den is large enough to use as bedroom with a queen-size bed, or as office or large dining room. Gorgeous swimming pool, glass wall spa, stunning gym, golf simulator, yoga/spin room, conference room and business center with printer (free use), community room with full gorgeous kitchen, bbqs, pool table, and 3 TV cinema. Perched above the bay, in the heart of San Diego, Broadstone Little Italy brings an Amalfi-inspired coastal resort experience to citys most walkable and modern urban village. Designer apartment, styled amenities, endless bay views and a coveted location. Welcome to the beautiful life. Available July 31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Kettner Boulevard have any available units?
409 Kettner Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Kettner Boulevard have?
Some of 409 Kettner Boulevard's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Kettner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
409 Kettner Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Kettner Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 409 Kettner Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 409 Kettner Boulevard offer parking?
No, 409 Kettner Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 409 Kettner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Kettner Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Kettner Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 409 Kettner Boulevard has a pool.
Does 409 Kettner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 409 Kettner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Kettner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Kettner Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
