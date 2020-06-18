All apartments in San Diego
4082 Valeta St. #358

4082 Valeta Street · (858) 271-8841
Location

4082 Valeta Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4082 Valeta St. #358 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
valet service
Point Loma Tennis Club Condo - This wonderful home is located in the Point Loma Tennis Club which is in an excellent part of Point Loma. School and shopping close by for extra convenience with lots of eating establishments to choose from. The complex is well maintained with lush landscaping that makes you feel like you're living in a resort! Take advantage of the beautiful pool area and relax! The unit has a large living room, separate eat in kitchen area, Stove, dishwasher, microwave and lots of cupboard space, plus additional counter bar for extra dining. The large 1 bedroom has everything you need with a large closet and extra storage. Patio is perfect for early morning brunch. Laundry room is close by the unit and no stairs! Two parking spaces .

Pets negotiable with additional deposit

Landlord requires tenants maintain Renter's insurance, through the agent of their choice.

All applicants over 18 years of age must complete tenant application plus $35 per applicant processing fee.

For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, text or call (858) 357-5135.

Chase Pacific is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.
CA BRE # 00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE2711552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4082 Valeta St. #358 have any available units?
4082 Valeta St. #358 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4082 Valeta St. #358 have?
Some of 4082 Valeta St. #358's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4082 Valeta St. #358 currently offering any rent specials?
4082 Valeta St. #358 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4082 Valeta St. #358 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4082 Valeta St. #358 is pet friendly.
Does 4082 Valeta St. #358 offer parking?
Yes, 4082 Valeta St. #358 does offer parking.
Does 4082 Valeta St. #358 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4082 Valeta St. #358 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4082 Valeta St. #358 have a pool?
Yes, 4082 Valeta St. #358 has a pool.
Does 4082 Valeta St. #358 have accessible units?
No, 4082 Valeta St. #358 does not have accessible units.
Does 4082 Valeta St. #358 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4082 Valeta St. #358 has units with dishwashers.
