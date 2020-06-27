Amenities

4080 Goldfinch - 4080 Goldfinch Available 08/05/19 Mission Hills 2 + 2.5. This unique 4 story home will not last!!! - We are pleased to offer this one of a kind 4 story condo in the heart of Mission Hills. The uniqueness is a rare find. It is a 1600 sq ft contemporary design. The color's throughout are modern, warm and inviting.



Enter the open floor plan offering designer laminate and tile throughout.The gas fireplace is also a stand out accent wall. One of 5 patio's is located just off the living room. There is a modern gourmet kitchen equipped with stove/oven/microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator surrounding beautiful counters and abundant cabinets. There is abundant space for a full size dining table.



Make your way upstairs where you will enjoy 2 more floors which offer 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a total of 5 patio's throughout. Each stairway leads to a unique layout. Their is a den/office space for work at home or to workout.



The 600 sq ft roof top patio offers a built in barbecue and views of the city. It is a must for morning coffee or entertaining friends.



AC, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities.



2 car garage with direct access into the home. Small dogs welcome.



Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, Leftys pizza, The patio, Fort Oak, Farmers Bottega, The Red Door, Lazy Acres, St Vincents (school), Francis Parker, Pioneer Park and more. FWY close to 163 and 5.



Avail August 5, 2019 or sooner. This is one property that will not stay on the market long.

Call for a viewing: 855-229-RENT



