All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4080 Goldfinch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4080 Goldfinch
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

4080 Goldfinch

4080 Goldfinch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4080 Goldfinch Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4080 Goldfinch - 4080 Goldfinch Available 08/05/19 Mission Hills 2 + 2.5. This unique 4 story home will not last!!! - We are pleased to offer this one of a kind 4 story condo in the heart of Mission Hills. The uniqueness is a rare find. It is a 1600 sq ft contemporary design. The color's throughout are modern, warm and inviting.

Enter the open floor plan offering designer laminate and tile throughout.The gas fireplace is also a stand out accent wall. One of 5 patio's is located just off the living room. There is a modern gourmet kitchen equipped with stove/oven/microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator surrounding beautiful counters and abundant cabinets. There is abundant space for a full size dining table.

Make your way upstairs where you will enjoy 2 more floors which offer 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a total of 5 patio's throughout. Each stairway leads to a unique layout. Their is a den/office space for work at home or to workout.

The 600 sq ft roof top patio offers a built in barbecue and views of the city. It is a must for morning coffee or entertaining friends.

AC, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities.

2 car garage with direct access into the home. Small dogs welcome.

Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, Leftys pizza, The patio, Fort Oak, Farmers Bottega, The Red Door, Lazy Acres, St Vincents (school), Francis Parker, Pioneer Park and more. FWY close to 163 and 5.

Avail August 5, 2019 or sooner. This is one property that will not stay on the market long.
Call for a viewing: 855-229-RENT

(RLNE4993336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Goldfinch have any available units?
4080 Goldfinch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4080 Goldfinch have?
Some of 4080 Goldfinch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Goldfinch currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Goldfinch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Goldfinch pet-friendly?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch is pet friendly.
Does 4080 Goldfinch offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch offers parking.
Does 4080 Goldfinch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Goldfinch have a pool?
No, 4080 Goldfinch does not have a pool.
Does 4080 Goldfinch have accessible units?
No, 4080 Goldfinch does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Goldfinch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University