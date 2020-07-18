All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4080 Goldfinch #7
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4080 Goldfinch #7

4080 Goldfinch Street · No Longer Available
Location

4080 Goldfinch Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4080 Goldfinch - 4080 Goldfinch Available 09/07/20 Mission Hills 2 + 2.5. This unique 4 story home will not last!!! - We are pleased to offer this one of a kind 4 story condo in the heart of Mission Hills. The uniqueness is a rare find. It is a 1600 sq ft contemporary design. The color's throughout are modern, warm and inviting.

Enter the open floor plan offering designer laminate and tile throughout.The gas fireplace is also a stand out accent wall. One of 5 patio's is located just off the living room. There is a modern gourmet kitchen equipped with stove/oven/microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator surrounding beautiful counters and abundant cabinets. There is abundant space for a full size dining table.

Make your way upstairs where you will enjoy 2 more floors which offer 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a total of 5 patio's throughout. Each stairway leads to a unique layout. Their is a den/office space for work at home or to workout.

The 600 sq ft roof top patio offers a built in barbecue and views of the city. It is a must for morning coffee or entertaining friends.

AC, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities.

2 car garage with direct access into the home. Small dogs welcome.

Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, Leftys pizza, The patio, Fort Oak, Farmers Bottega, The Red Door, Lazy Acres, St Vincent’s (school), Francis Parker, Pioneer Park and more. FWY close to 163 and 5.

This is one property that will not stay on the market long.
Call for a viewing: 855-229-RENT

(RLNE4993336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Goldfinch #7 have any available units?
4080 Goldfinch #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4080 Goldfinch #7 have?
Some of 4080 Goldfinch #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Goldfinch #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Goldfinch #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Goldfinch #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch #7 is pet friendly.
Does 4080 Goldfinch #7 offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch #7 offers parking.
Does 4080 Goldfinch #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Goldfinch #7 have a pool?
No, 4080 Goldfinch #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4080 Goldfinch #7 have accessible units?
No, 4080 Goldfinch #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Goldfinch #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4080 Goldfinch #7 has units with dishwashers.
