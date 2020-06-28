4065 Carmel View Rd Unit 16

Amenities

Spacious 2B/2BA Condo w/ Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Spacious 2B/2BA Condo available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 1,071 SF of living space over one level. Unit located on second level. Open living room features large windows for great natural light and cozy electric fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and front patio access. Master bedroom has extra closet space with attached bath. Laundry located in separate laundry closet within unit. Community features pool, clubhouse and tennis courts!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2225

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: no, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_D83hCi2Y8c



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Arbor Lake

- PARKING: 1 reserved space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



