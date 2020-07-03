4061 Sandton Ln.

Amenities

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT - LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT & GARAGE - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Fully upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath has central heat & air, washer & dryer in unit with an attached 2 car tandem garage. Lots of natural light, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher and microwave, corner unit and pet friendly. Community features tot lot and bar-b-que area. Minutes to SDSU & Mission Valley shopping. Close to mass transit and schools.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher

- Washer

- Dryer

- Central A/C

- Lots of Natural Light

- Dual Sinks in Master Bath

- Open Floor Plan

- Walk-In Closet

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Patio

- Attached Garage

- Recessed Lighting

- Washer Hook-Ups

- Skylight

- Family Room

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Mirrored Closet

- Central Heat

- Granite Countertop

- Tile Floors

- Laminate Wood Floors

- New Carpet

- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard

- Alarm System Available

- Electric Dryer Hook-Up

- Top Floor Unit

- Corner Unit



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Parc @ 54 Condominium Assocation

- Tot lot / Play area

- Barbeque area

- Gated Property

- Secured Entry

- Walk to restaurants

- Walking Distance to Shops



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Parc @ 54 Condominium Assocation

YEAR BUILT: 2007

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Box1 #2

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets allowed with additional pet rent

- Tenant to pay water, gas, electric

- Owner is responsible for HOA, trash, sewer

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE4590538)