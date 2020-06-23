All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4050 46th Street #10 - 10
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:04 PM

4050 46th Street #10 - 10

4050 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4050 46th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*Price reduction* Beautifully upgraded condo conveniently located close to shopping/downtown City Heights, and walking distance to your local market! Home features open floor plan with lots of natural light, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, recently refurbished tub/shower, laminate and tile floors throughout, neutral paint colors, and vinyl window blinds. This one is move in ready. Come view today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 have any available units?
4050 46th Street #10 - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4050 46th Street #10 - 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 does offer parking.
Does 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 have a pool?
No, 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 have accessible units?
No, 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 46th Street #10 - 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
