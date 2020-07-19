All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

4043 Georgia St

4043 Georgia Street · (858) 483-2844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4043 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4043 Georgia St - University Heights · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bocce court
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
$2395 / 2br - 950ft2 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with bonus room/office/sunroom, and amazing views. - Gorgeous craftsman unit in duplex house, available top floor unit sits at street level with owner-occupied unit below. Views from the back balcony cannot be beat, perfect spot to catch sunrise in the morning or watch the moon come up after dinner.

Home is an original 1922 craftsman with architectural detail including wood stained built-ins, trim, wood floors, and bright updated kitchen.

Kitchen features stone countertops, modern sink with pendant light and newly installed recessed lighting throughout the space.

Set up a comfortable home office in the sun room with plenty of morning light and incredible views out towards North Park.

Two French doors allow privacy from the dining room and living spaces. Backyard space is shared, with raised bed gardens and bocce/corn hole court terraced above a large concrete patio.

Unit features: Living room with picture rail Dining room with plate and picture rail Kitchen with gas stove (no dishwasher) Sunroom/office with picture rail 2 bd (9x11-ft, 9x9-ft) with picture rail 1 ba (walk-in shower) Shared W/D ($1.25W/$0.75D)

ENT INCLUDES WATER (soft water) OPTION for garage parking, spaces available for $100/mo each

Property is owner occupied, managed and maintained 10+ years. LOCATION Convenient to 163 freeway, walking distance to resturants and shops in the University Heights & Hillcrest neighborhoods, plus Hillcrest Farmer's Market on Sundays only 5 min walk. In 20 minutes you can walk to the North Park Observatory for big name concerts as well as bars, breweries, and restaurants; OR Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo towards downtown. Quiet neighborhood with local Sprouts Market for groceries and 2 Rapid bus stops MTS 215 that runs downtown (20 min) to SDSU (20 min), all only one block away. Trader Joe's also close by. Max adult occupancy: 2 No co-signers. No smoking on the property. Sorry no pets. Walking score: 88/100

Owner pays water and trash. No co signers, no pets, no smoking on the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 Georgia St have any available units?
4043 Georgia St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 Georgia St have?
Some of 4043 Georgia St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 Georgia St currently offering any rent specials?
4043 Georgia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 Georgia St pet-friendly?
No, 4043 Georgia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4043 Georgia St offer parking?
Yes, 4043 Georgia St offers parking.
Does 4043 Georgia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 Georgia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 Georgia St have a pool?
No, 4043 Georgia St does not have a pool.
Does 4043 Georgia St have accessible units?
No, 4043 Georgia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 Georgia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4043 Georgia St does not have units with dishwashers.
