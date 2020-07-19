4043 Georgia St

Amenities

$2395 / 2br - 950ft2 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with bonus room/office/sunroom, and amazing views. - Gorgeous craftsman unit in duplex house, available top floor unit sits at street level with owner-occupied unit below. Views from the back balcony cannot be beat, perfect spot to catch sunrise in the morning or watch the moon come up after dinner.



Home is an original 1922 craftsman with architectural detail including wood stained built-ins, trim, wood floors, and bright updated kitchen.



Kitchen features stone countertops, modern sink with pendant light and newly installed recessed lighting throughout the space.



Set up a comfortable home office in the sun room with plenty of morning light and incredible views out towards North Park.



Two French doors allow privacy from the dining room and living spaces. Backyard space is shared, with raised bed gardens and bocce/corn hole court terraced above a large concrete patio.



Unit features: Living room with picture rail Dining room with plate and picture rail Kitchen with gas stove (no dishwasher) Sunroom/office with picture rail 2 bd (9x11-ft, 9x9-ft) with picture rail 1 ba (walk-in shower) Shared W/D ($1.25W/$0.75D)



ENT INCLUDES WATER (soft water) OPTION for garage parking, spaces available for $100/mo each



Property is owner occupied, managed and maintained 10+ years. LOCATION Convenient to 163 freeway, walking distance to resturants and shops in the University Heights & Hillcrest neighborhoods, plus Hillcrest Farmer's Market on Sundays only 5 min walk. In 20 minutes you can walk to the North Park Observatory for big name concerts as well as bars, breweries, and restaurants; OR Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo towards downtown. Quiet neighborhood with local Sprouts Market for groceries and 2 Rapid bus stops MTS 215 that runs downtown (20 min) to SDSU (20 min), all only one block away. Trader Joe's also close by. Max adult occupancy: 2 No co-signers. No smoking on the property. Sorry no pets. Walking score: 88/100



Owner pays water and trash. No co signers, no pets, no smoking on the property.



No Pets Allowed



