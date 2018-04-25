All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4040 49th Street #3
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

4040 49th Street #3

4040 49th St · No Longer Available
Location

4040 49th St, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN TODAY! Great Location 538 sq. ft. 1 bed, 1 bath -
This is a darling condo centrally located in Normal Heights neighborhood in San Diego! Must see! This one bedroom one bath home with a small private patio is perfect and ready to move in immediately! The galley kitchen has plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets are perfect to bring out your inner chef. The open concept living area is great for entertaining friends and family. The patio is ideal for barbequing or simply to enjoy some fresh air! The complex has a laundry room for all tenants to share. Tons of restaurants and shops nearby to choose from.

This home is located just minutes from North Park, Downtown, Balboa Park (Zoo), and Beaches!!!

GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA FEE

Pets on Approval
Pet Deposit $700.00

Available NOW!

Rent per month: $1400.00
Security Deposit: $1400.00
Application Fee $40 per applicant

Lease Term: 1-year lease.

Call us at (619) 255-1300 or email us at lease@sandiegotpm.com

DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE4875586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 49th Street #3 have any available units?
4040 49th Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 49th Street #3 have?
Some of 4040 49th Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 49th Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4040 49th Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 49th Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 49th Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4040 49th Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4040 49th Street #3 offers parking.
Does 4040 49th Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 49th Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 49th Street #3 have a pool?
No, 4040 49th Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4040 49th Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 4040 49th Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 49th Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 49th Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
