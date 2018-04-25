4040 49th Street #3

Amenities

MOVE IN TODAY! Great Location 538 sq. ft. 1 bed, 1 bath -

This is a darling condo centrally located in Normal Heights neighborhood in San Diego! Must see! This one bedroom one bath home with a small private patio is perfect and ready to move in immediately! The galley kitchen has plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets are perfect to bring out your inner chef. The open concept living area is great for entertaining friends and family. The patio is ideal for barbequing or simply to enjoy some fresh air! The complex has a laundry room for all tenants to share. Tons of restaurants and shops nearby to choose from.



This home is located just minutes from North Park, Downtown, Balboa Park (Zoo), and Beaches!!!



GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA FEE



Pets on Approval

Pet Deposit $700.00



Available NOW!



Rent per month: $1400.00

Security Deposit: $1400.00

Application Fee $40 per applicant



Lease Term: 1-year lease.



Call us at (619) 255-1300 or email us at lease@sandiegotpm.com



DRE Broker license 01299197



(RLNE4875586)