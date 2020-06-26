4028 Iowa St.

Amenities
2Br/1Ba Remodeled House With A/C and Water included! Near the heart of North Park!! - Mainhouse is 2 Bd/1 Ba, approx. 1000 sq ft located near the heart North Park!!
Remodeled throughout-new kitchen, bathroom, flooring!! no carpet!!
Includes fridge and has washer dryer hook ups!
Includes garage in an area where parking is at a premium
Property has A/C and water is included in the rent!!
Remodeled, low maintenance landscaping in front and back!!
Located near shops, restaurants, night life, and freeways!!
No pets allowed
security deposit is $2,200, please contact Pacific Property Management & Sales to schedule a showing. (760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management and Sales is not liable for any errors or omissions contained in this advertisement
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3716657)