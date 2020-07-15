All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4015 Crown Point Dr. #308
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

4015 Crown Point Dr. #308

4015 Crown Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Crown Point Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 bd condo with views, located on Crown Point! Steps to the bay, minutes to the beach. This is the LIFE ! - Feel the cool breeze while relaxing on your private balcony, or simply enjoy all Crown Point has to offer. This spacious 1 bedroom condo has breathtaking views and features:
-Laminate floors
-Large living room and bedroom
-Stainless Steel Appliances: Including Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
-Modern upgraded design

Property amenities include:
-Parking: 1 assigned space
-Pool
-Jacuzzi
-Fitness Center

This is a must see 1 bedroom!

*****Water, trash, and sewage included

Call Penny Realty today to schedule a showing!! 858-272-3900
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE3844075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 have any available units?
4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 have?
Some of 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 offers parking.
Does 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 have a pool?
Yes, 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 has a pool.
Does 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 have accessible units?
No, 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 has units with dishwashers.
