Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

4015 Crown Point Dr. #308 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 bd condo with views, located on Crown Point! Steps to the bay, minutes to the beach. This is the LIFE ! - Feel the cool breeze while relaxing on your private balcony, or simply enjoy all Crown Point has to offer. This spacious 1 bedroom condo has breathtaking views and features:

-Laminate floors

-Large living room and bedroom

-Stainless Steel Appliances: Including Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

-Modern upgraded design



Property amenities include:

-Parking: 1 assigned space

-Pool

-Jacuzzi

-Fitness Center



This is a must see 1 bedroom!



*****Water, trash, and sewage included



Call Penny Realty today to schedule a showing!! 858-272-3900

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE3844075)