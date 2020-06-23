4005 Louisiana Street #6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Balconies, 2 Car Garage, Central A/C In The Heart Of North Park - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 2 car garage in the heart of North Park. Close to award winning restaurants, bars, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and all of the entertainment that the vibrant neighborhood of North Park has to offer. This condo was just remodeled with brand new carpet, full paint, recessed lighting, brand new stainless steel appliances (gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and trash compactor). Some of the many amenities include 2 car garage, central A/C, fireplace, full size washer/dryer, two balconies (one off the dining room and one off the master bedroom) and mirrored closet doors. Easy access to freeways and bus routes.



No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- No Pets -- Renter's Insurance Required.



RENT: $2295 (includes water, trash, HOA)

DEPOSIT: $2270

APP FEE: $30



PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!!



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #02022468



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4615129)