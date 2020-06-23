All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4005 Louisiana Street #6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4005 Louisiana Street #6

4005 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Louisiana Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Balconies, 2 Car Garage, Central A/C In The Heart Of North Park - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 2 car garage in the heart of North Park. Close to award winning restaurants, bars, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and all of the entertainment that the vibrant neighborhood of North Park has to offer. This condo was just remodeled with brand new carpet, full paint, recessed lighting, brand new stainless steel appliances (gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and trash compactor). Some of the many amenities include 2 car garage, central A/C, fireplace, full size washer/dryer, two balconies (one off the dining room and one off the master bedroom) and mirrored closet doors. Easy access to freeways and bus routes.

No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- No Pets -- Renter's Insurance Required.

RENT: $2295 (includes water, trash, HOA)
DEPOSIT: $2270
APP FEE: $30

PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!!

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4615129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Louisiana Street #6 have any available units?
4005 Louisiana Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Louisiana Street #6 have?
Some of 4005 Louisiana Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Louisiana Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Louisiana Street #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Louisiana Street #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Louisiana Street #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4005 Louisiana Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Louisiana Street #6 does offer parking.
Does 4005 Louisiana Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 Louisiana Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Louisiana Street #6 have a pool?
No, 4005 Louisiana Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Louisiana Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 4005 Louisiana Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Louisiana Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Louisiana Street #6 has units with dishwashers.
