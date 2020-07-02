3975 Nobel Dr 303

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

At the heart of UTC/UCSD area! Ready for Move in! - Property Id: 196923



What More to ask for, walking distance to Shopping centers, Bus station outside, 5 minute walk to the new trolley station opening in 2020. On site FREE EV charging, private parking with assigned space. Come and enjoy the luxury of your own community Pool, complete Gym, night lit Tennis courts and Club house!

Get it all! near UTC and UCSD, 1 minute access to the 5 freeway and 5 minutes to the 805 freeway! Just 15 minutes from the airport! Very walking friendly with parks inside and around the community.

Wooden floors, granite kitchen, in unit laundry! On the first floor with private entrance provides maximum convenience.

Don't miss this chance! It won't last!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196923

Property Id 196923



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5446466)