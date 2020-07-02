All apartments in San Diego
Location

3975 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
At the heart of UTC/UCSD area! Ready for Move in! - Property Id: 196923

What More to ask for, walking distance to Shopping centers, Bus station outside, 5 minute walk to the new trolley station opening in 2020. On site FREE EV charging, private parking with assigned space. Come and enjoy the luxury of your own community Pool, complete Gym, night lit Tennis courts and Club house!
Get it all! near UTC and UCSD, 1 minute access to the 5 freeway and 5 minutes to the 805 freeway! Just 15 minutes from the airport! Very walking friendly with parks inside and around the community.
Wooden floors, granite kitchen, in unit laundry! On the first floor with private entrance provides maximum convenience.
Don't miss this chance! It won't last!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196923
Property Id 196923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5446466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 Nobel Dr 303 have any available units?
3975 Nobel Dr 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 Nobel Dr 303 have?
Some of 3975 Nobel Dr 303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 Nobel Dr 303 currently offering any rent specials?
3975 Nobel Dr 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 Nobel Dr 303 pet-friendly?
No, 3975 Nobel Dr 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3975 Nobel Dr 303 offer parking?
Yes, 3975 Nobel Dr 303 offers parking.
Does 3975 Nobel Dr 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 Nobel Dr 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 Nobel Dr 303 have a pool?
Yes, 3975 Nobel Dr 303 has a pool.
Does 3975 Nobel Dr 303 have accessible units?
No, 3975 Nobel Dr 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 Nobel Dr 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3975 Nobel Dr 303 has units with dishwashers.

