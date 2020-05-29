3965 San Augustine Way

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

An Amazing Carmel Valley home with open floor plan and lots of natural light. Close to all, and convenient to wonderful Carmel Valley Parks, Award-Winning Schools, Premier Shopping Centers, and the acclaimed Del Mar Torrey Pines State Beach! It is not very often a home comes up for rent in here.



Large private yard with resort amenities which include cabana, spa, rocktile water feature, gas fire pit and a large island with built in BBQ. Owner will provide landscaping service and maintain the spa so that you can live the worry free life.



This home features 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, vaulted ceiling, living room with formal dining room, kitchen with dining nook and a family room with fireplace and that is open to the kitchen. Carpet, laminate and tile thru-out, ceiling fans, microwave, range with oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a 2 car garage. Family room and Master Bedroom have flat panel TV's that will be included.



Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Income required to qualify= $15,000 gross combined income /month No evictions or bankruptcies

Owner will consider pets