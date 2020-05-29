All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

3965 San Augustine Way

3965 San Augustine Way · No Longer Available
Location

3965 San Augustine Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
An Amazing Carmel Valley home with open floor plan and lots of natural light. Close to all, and convenient to wonderful Carmel Valley Parks, Award-Winning Schools, Premier Shopping Centers, and the acclaimed Del Mar Torrey Pines State Beach! It is not very often a home comes up for rent in here.

Large private yard with resort amenities which include cabana, spa, rocktile water feature, gas fire pit and a large island with built in BBQ. Owner will provide landscaping service and maintain the spa so that you can live the worry free life.

This home features 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, vaulted ceiling, living room with formal dining room, kitchen with dining nook and a family room with fireplace and that is open to the kitchen. Carpet, laminate and tile thru-out, ceiling fans, microwave, range with oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a 2 car garage. Family room and Master Bedroom have flat panel TV's that will be included.

Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Income required to qualify= $15,000 gross combined income /month No evictions or bankruptcies
Owner will consider pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3965 San Augustine Way have any available units?
3965 San Augustine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3965 San Augustine Way have?
Some of 3965 San Augustine Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3965 San Augustine Way currently offering any rent specials?
3965 San Augustine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3965 San Augustine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3965 San Augustine Way is pet friendly.
Does 3965 San Augustine Way offer parking?
Yes, 3965 San Augustine Way offers parking.
Does 3965 San Augustine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3965 San Augustine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3965 San Augustine Way have a pool?
No, 3965 San Augustine Way does not have a pool.
Does 3965 San Augustine Way have accessible units?
No, 3965 San Augustine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3965 San Augustine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3965 San Augustine Way has units with dishwashers.
