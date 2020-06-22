3962 Mount Albertine Way

Amenities

Wonderful 4Bd/2Bath Home - Must See! - This beautiful house includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a fireplace, spacious living room, sun room, backyard,and a lengthy driveway for additional parking with a (2) car garage that includes a tool station and a washer & dryer. Nice natural lighting throughout the residence with a large open living room and beautiful wood floors.The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and features magnificent granite counter-tops. Just outside of the living room, future residents can enjoy a spacious sun-room perfect for get-togethers with friends and family!

This property is available for an immediate move in!



Located right in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, it is within walking distance to many restaurants and shopping centers! It is also near Lafayette Elementary, Mt. Everest Academy, and Madison High.



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $3,195

Parking: Garage / Driveway

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $3,195

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer, Trash Pickup

Landlord Pays: exterior Landscape

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES



Wood flooring throughout

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counter Tops

Washer and Dryer

Plenty of Natural Lighting

Private Yard



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4555880)