Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3962 Mount Albertine Way

3962 Mount Albertine Way · No Longer Available
Location

3962 Mount Albertine Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
online portal
Wonderful 4Bd/2Bath Home - Must See! - This beautiful house includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a fireplace, spacious living room, sun room, backyard,and a lengthy driveway for additional parking with a (2) car garage that includes a tool station and a washer & dryer. Nice natural lighting throughout the residence with a large open living room and beautiful wood floors.The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and features magnificent granite counter-tops. Just outside of the living room, future residents can enjoy a spacious sun-room perfect for get-togethers with friends and family!
This property is available for an immediate move in!

Located right in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, it is within walking distance to many restaurants and shopping centers! It is also near Lafayette Elementary, Mt. Everest Academy, and Madison High.

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $3,195
Parking: Garage / Driveway
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $3,195
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer, Trash Pickup
Landlord Pays: exterior Landscape
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES

Wood flooring throughout
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops
Washer and Dryer
Plenty of Natural Lighting
Private Yard

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4555880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 Mount Albertine Way have any available units?
3962 Mount Albertine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3962 Mount Albertine Way have?
Some of 3962 Mount Albertine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3962 Mount Albertine Way currently offering any rent specials?
3962 Mount Albertine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 Mount Albertine Way pet-friendly?
No, 3962 Mount Albertine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3962 Mount Albertine Way offer parking?
Yes, 3962 Mount Albertine Way does offer parking.
Does 3962 Mount Albertine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3962 Mount Albertine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 Mount Albertine Way have a pool?
No, 3962 Mount Albertine Way does not have a pool.
Does 3962 Mount Albertine Way have accessible units?
Yes, 3962 Mount Albertine Way has accessible units.
Does 3962 Mount Albertine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3962 Mount Albertine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
