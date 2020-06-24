Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3943 Marron Street Available 05/22/19 Charming two bedroom with den near SDSU! - This beautiful home is located in the tucked away neighborhood of Redwood Village. Enjoy living in this two bedroom, one bath home with energy efficient windows, newer paint and newer flooring throughout.



The home features a large eat-in kitchen, along with a dishwasher and gas stove. It also includes ample cabinet space, perfect for all your kitchen gadgets!



A utility room can be utilized for extra storage and even contains washer/dryer hookups. Nestled on the other side of the house are the two bedrooms. In addition, this home offers an attached den which is perfect for a home office or reading nook.



With driveway parking, a covered patio, and large fenced in backyard you will be set to entertain to your heart's content! One pet may be considered with an additional security deposit.



Conveniently close to freeways, shopping, and local colleges. Call today to schedule a tour or apply online!



(RLNE4860589)