All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3943 Marron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3943 Marron Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

3943 Marron Street

3943 Marron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3943 Marron Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3943 Marron Street Available 05/22/19 Charming two bedroom with den near SDSU! - This beautiful home is located in the tucked away neighborhood of Redwood Village. Enjoy living in this two bedroom, one bath home with energy efficient windows, newer paint and newer flooring throughout.

The home features a large eat-in kitchen, along with a dishwasher and gas stove. It also includes ample cabinet space, perfect for all your kitchen gadgets!

A utility room can be utilized for extra storage and even contains washer/dryer hookups. Nestled on the other side of the house are the two bedrooms. In addition, this home offers an attached den which is perfect for a home office or reading nook.

With driveway parking, a covered patio, and large fenced in backyard you will be set to entertain to your heart's content! One pet may be considered with an additional security deposit.

Conveniently close to freeways, shopping, and local colleges. Call today to schedule a tour or apply online!

(RLNE4860589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 Marron Street have any available units?
3943 Marron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 Marron Street have?
Some of 3943 Marron Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 Marron Street currently offering any rent specials?
3943 Marron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 Marron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 Marron Street is pet friendly.
Does 3943 Marron Street offer parking?
Yes, 3943 Marron Street offers parking.
Does 3943 Marron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3943 Marron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 Marron Street have a pool?
No, 3943 Marron Street does not have a pool.
Does 3943 Marron Street have accessible units?
No, 3943 Marron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 Marron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 Marron Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University