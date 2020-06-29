3936 Alabama St. #10

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great 2 bedroom in gated North Park Community! - Don't miss this great 2 bedroom 1.25 bathroom condo in North Park! 2nd bathroom is a sink and vanity only, no toilet. This great unit has fresh paint, wood laminate flooring throughout, a fireplace, and is move in ready! Complex is gated and has a community laundry room. 2 parking spaces (tandem). Small pets considered.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5626897)