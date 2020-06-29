All apartments in San Diego
3936 Alabama St. #10

3936 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

3936 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great 2 bedroom in gated North Park Community! - Don't miss this great 2 bedroom 1.25 bathroom condo in North Park! 2nd bathroom is a sink and vanity only, no toilet. This great unit has fresh paint, wood laminate flooring throughout, a fireplace, and is move in ready! Complex is gated and has a community laundry room. 2 parking spaces (tandem). Small pets considered.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5626897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Alabama St. #10 have any available units?
3936 Alabama St. #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 Alabama St. #10 have?
Some of 3936 Alabama St. #10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Alabama St. #10 currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Alabama St. #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Alabama St. #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 Alabama St. #10 is pet friendly.
Does 3936 Alabama St. #10 offer parking?
Yes, 3936 Alabama St. #10 offers parking.
Does 3936 Alabama St. #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 Alabama St. #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Alabama St. #10 have a pool?
No, 3936 Alabama St. #10 does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Alabama St. #10 have accessible units?
No, 3936 Alabama St. #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Alabama St. #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 Alabama St. #10 does not have units with dishwashers.

