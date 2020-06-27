All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3932 9th Ave Unit 13
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

3932 9th Ave Unit 13

3932 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3932 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Washer/Dryer & Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 535 SF of living space. This well upgraded unit boasts:
-Fantastic location in the heart of Hillcrest offers great walkability to San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife plus easy highway access to head downtown or north to the 8!
-Second story location w/ no neighbors above you!
-1 reserved parking space right next to the unit
-Stacked washer/dryer provided!
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops and all provided appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave
-Nice carpeting throughout the living room & bedroom
-Spacious living & dining area
-Large bedroom w/ ample closet space
-Full bathroom w/ custom tile work & granite countertop vanity
-Stone Gate community is gated for security w/ pleasant courtyard & community BBQs!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1625
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- AIR CONDITIONING: Heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI6WlL0OT8s
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1990

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: retractable screen at front door and under cabinet light fixture in kitchen
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4946993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 have any available units?
3932 9th Ave Unit 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 have?
Some of 3932 9th Ave Unit 13's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 currently offering any rent specials?
3932 9th Ave Unit 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 is pet friendly.
Does 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 offer parking?
Yes, 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 offers parking.
Does 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 have a pool?
No, 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 does not have a pool.
Does 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 have accessible units?
No, 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 9th Ave Unit 13 has units with dishwashers.
