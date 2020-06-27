3932 9th Ave Unit 13

Amenities

Beautiful 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Washer/Dryer & Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 535 SF of living space. This well upgraded unit boasts:

-Fantastic location in the heart of Hillcrest offers great walkability to San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife plus easy highway access to head downtown or north to the 8!

-Second story location w/ no neighbors above you!

-1 reserved parking space right next to the unit

-Stacked washer/dryer provided!

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops and all provided appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave

-Nice carpeting throughout the living room & bedroom

-Spacious living & dining area

-Large bedroom w/ ample closet space

-Full bathroom w/ custom tile work & granite countertop vanity

-Stone Gate community is gated for security w/ pleasant courtyard & community BBQs!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1625

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- AIR CONDITIONING: Heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI6WlL0OT8s

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1990



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: retractable screen at front door and under cabinet light fixture in kitchen

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



