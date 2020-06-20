3931 Hortensia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking clubhouse microwave range

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage in Old Town. This unit is part of a charming community of cottages in the heart of Old Town just a few blocks from neighborhood restaurants, bars & shopping.



This cottage has care free rile throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, stylish counters and newer windows with blinds. Small private yard with deck offers room has a for a small garden or outdoor lounge area. Lush landscaping throughout the complex add to the appeal of this hidden gem.



Available for immediate move-in to well qualified applicants.

Looking for reliable & respectable tenants with no evictions, decent credit and solid income of approximately 3x monthly rent.



One assigned parking space for the unit.