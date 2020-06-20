All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

3931 Hortensia Street

3931 Hortensia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Hortensia Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage in Old Town. This unit is part of a charming community of cottages in the heart of Old Town just a few blocks from neighborhood restaurants, bars & shopping.

This cottage has care free rile throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, stylish counters and newer windows with blinds. Small private yard with deck offers room has a for a small garden or outdoor lounge area. Lush landscaping throughout the complex add to the appeal of this hidden gem.

Available for immediate move-in to well qualified applicants.
Looking for reliable & respectable tenants with no evictions, decent credit and solid income of approximately 3x monthly rent.

One assigned parking space for the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Hortensia Street have any available units?
3931 Hortensia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 Hortensia Street have?
Some of 3931 Hortensia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Hortensia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Hortensia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Hortensia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 Hortensia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3931 Hortensia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Hortensia Street offers parking.
Does 3931 Hortensia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Hortensia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Hortensia Street have a pool?
No, 3931 Hortensia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Hortensia Street have accessible units?
No, 3931 Hortensia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Hortensia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 Hortensia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

